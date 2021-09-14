The 15th edition of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on Colors TV soon. Even though the show will have a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT, the organizers are making sure that the television version will begin with a handful of new housemates. Earlier, it has been rumored that Uttaran actress Tina Datta and Shaadi Mubarak actor Manav Gohil might be seen on the reality show. Now, close sources to the show exclusively told us that actress Mahika Sharma and Barkha Bisht are joining Bigg Boss 15.

Mahika Sharma's unexpected entry

According to reports, Mahika Sharma has been approached to be a part of previous editions of Bigg Boss. However, the actress had rejected those offers, and finally, she is all set to enter the 15th edition of the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Mahika is a popular face among Indian audiences, as she had made headlines for her relationship with adult star Danny D. She is also remembered for her roles in Ramayana and FIR.

Barkha Bisht: Another most probable contestant to enter Bigg Boss 15

Another probable contestant who will enter Bigg Boss 15 is Barkha Bisht. She has appeared in numerous television shows like Naamkarann, Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, Shaadi Mubarak among others. The actress is married to Indraneil Sengupta, and according to reports, the relationship between the duo is now in trouble.

Even though Bigg Boss OTT is progressing steadily, fans of this controversial reality show are eagerly waiting for the television version, as it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Recently Salman had introduced everyone to what the 'Sankat In Jungle' theme will be, and it received positive responses from audiences.