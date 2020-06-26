With the ease of restrictions and phase-wise opening of nationwide lockdown, the shooting of TV and movies, which came to a sudden halt three months ago, too have been allowed to resume ensuring strict measures in non-containment zones.

After Sony TV resumed with the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently, other TV channels are also planning to pull the audience's attention post lockdown by airing popular reality shows including Bigg Boss 14.

According to reports, the creative team of BB14 has already begun to plan out the theme of the new season, contestants and other details. The new season of the controversial reality show will be hosted by Salman Khan. Apparently, the shoot of the promo will take place at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

Bigg Boss 14 theme:

As per a report in Peeping Moon, Salman has apparently suggested 'social distancing' as the theme of the season given the current COVID-19 situation across the nation. Besides the theme, the contestants will anyway be adviced to maintain distance and take all precautionary measures.

List of contestants:

Speculations are rife that Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! may participate in the season. Hamari Bahu Silk star Zaan Khan, who has been in news over non-payment of dues, is also another probable contestant. Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Ramayan actress Mahika Sharma have reportedly been approached for the season as well.

Bigg Boss 14 start date:

Initially, the controversial show was supposed to hit the TV screens in the first week of October, but it now seems unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic. As and when the channel starts functioning, it has to first telecast the remaining episodes of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK), which is expected to go around for two months. Bigg Boss 14 can hit the screens only after the end of KKK.