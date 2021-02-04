Each day a new fight crops up inside the Bigg Boss house. From last few days we have been witnessing friction between Rakhi- Rubina and Abhinav. Rakhi, who has openly confessed her feeling for Abhinav saved him by not tearing up his name on the parchment.

However, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen talking to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and continuously taunting Abhinav. She even pokes and taunts Abhinav saying that his wife Rubina Dilaik must have told him not to talk to Rakhi. Abhinav kept ignoring Rakhi, which didn't go down well with Rakhi and screams at Abahinab saying 'tharki'.

And snapped at Rakhi saying, 'Yeh hi Teri gandagi hai Rakhi', this didn't stop here, Rubina who was there roaming entered in the middle of the conversation and with rage and anger she throws a bucket full of water on Rakhi and throws the bucket on the floor. Rubina ends up calling Rakhi a 'badtameez aurat' (ill-mannered woman)

Check out the promo below:

If all this wasn't enough, tonight we will see Devoleena Bhattacharjee will have a major showdown with Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik in an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14.

Devoleena and Arshi Khan engage in a big fight

Devoleena, who has been at loggerheads with Arshi for a while, she will once again lose her cool when Arshi allegedly drags the actor's family in the show. According to a new promo, Devoleena is hurt and shattered, as she is heard telling Abhinav that Arshi has made personal comments on her family.

Devoleena then lashes out at Rubina Dilaik as she takes Arshi's side rather than standing up for what was right. She said, "Galat ka Saath deke tum Kahin sachchai ki murat nahi ban rahi ho (By supporting the wrong you are not becoming the idol of truth)."

Devleena in anger is seen hurling bowls on Arshi and breaking dishes.

Devoleena damages property after a fight with Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena, but she doesn't listen to anyone and goes on to damage Bigg Boss.'

Colors TV has shared the latest promo on Instagram and captioned it, "@arshikofficial dwara apne parivaar par baat uthaane se @devoleena ne khoya apna aapa! Kaise shaant hogi bekaaboo huyi Devoleena (sic)?"

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy. When she entered, she became friends with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.

However, if reports are to be believed Eijaz Khan is coming back in the show.