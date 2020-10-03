And it's that time of the year again. The most popular and longest running reality show, Bigg Boss, is finally here. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be premiering its 14th season tonight. However, the situation inside the home is going to be pretty different this time around with the pandemic looming over us. Host Salman Khan was also seen in a mask during the premiere of the show.

When and where to watch the premiere?

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, 2020 is tonight. The premiere is on October 3, 2020. Salman Khan would kick-start the show at 9 pm tonight on Colors channel. There is no concept of "aam aadmi" joining the show this year. It would only be celebrities in this season. Last year's winner, Sidharth Shukla is also expected to join the premiere episode.

Confirmed contestants

Some of the confirmed contestants of this season are

Jasmin Bhasin: The most popular and cutest face on the Indian screen, Jasmin, had joined the show as a guest for an evening, last year too. Her powerpacked performance in Naagin has made her a household name now.

Rahul Vaidya: The incredible singer and one of the most loved voices from Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya would be seen on the show this year.

Jaan Kumar Sanu: We would also get to see Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, on the show this year. There were reports of the makers trying to bring in Aditya Narayan but once the deal couldn't be finalised, Jaan was brought on board.

Radhe Maa: Now, she doesn't really need introductions, right? Radhe Maa, the self-styled-Godwoman, has not been new to controversies. And the latest we hear, she is also the highest paid contestant this year.

Shehzad Deol: Ace of Space fame Shehzad Deol is also a confirmed face for the show this year.

Apart from this; Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Abhinav Shukla are also expected to join the show.