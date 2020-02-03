Since Day 1, Shehnaaz Gill has been entertaining the audience with her crazy actics. Her strong emotional connect with Siddharth Shukla has always been the talk of the town. From being called a flipper and jealous to mending her ways with friend-turned-foes like Himanshi Khurrana, Shehnaaz didn't leave any chance to come out as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 13 house. But it looks like, her journey has come to an end just two weeks before the grand finale.

In the latest promo, Salman tells Shehnaaz that her time in the Bigg Boss house is now over and asks her to come out. After hearing this, Shehnaaz breaks into tears. Her close companion Rashami Desai looks very upset as she hugs Shehnaaz for the last time before she steps outside the house. Arti too comes and joins them.

As Shehnaaz awaits for her exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Siddharth stands nearby her with a sad face. Shehnaaz and Siddharth have been together for the longest time in the house. There had been several heated argument, agreements and disagreements between them, but the two never fail to give couple goals for their viewers.

Shehnaaz has been winning hearts with her cuteness and innocence. But a slew of people think she isn't being real. Even actress Kashmera Shah, who entered the house to support her sister-in-law Aarti Singh, called Shehnaaz fake during a conversation.

But Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz had said that she was playing a fair game in the show. He also shared how people are rooting for Shehnaaz in her hometown Punjab.

"People are going mad over her. They have been sharing her posters and asking everyone to vote for her. There was a time when Shehnaaz stopped receiving people's support due to some controversies but now things have changed and changed for good. It feels good to see her getting immense love from whole Hindustan," Shehbaz happily expressed.

Now whether Shehnaaz is going to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 13 or not will soon get to know.