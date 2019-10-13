It seems like there's no end to trouble for Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. The show has been mired in controversies right from its launch. Rajput Karni Sena had complained against the show alleging it of being obscene and maligning Indian culture. And it looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 13 may lower down the show's curtains in the wake of several protests against obscenity in the house.

"Our investigation has found the show to cross the line (of decency). They are now seriously exploring the possibility of banning the show, as it encourages negative competition among the contestants," a source close to the Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Another source of I&B Ministry added, "Bigg Boss is toxic and addictive. The male-female contestants clearly play against each other in a sexually charged atmosphere. This is not an ordinary reality-show about a bunch of semi-celebrities being locked up together. It is an invitation to get seriously close in ways that are really not acceptable to our culture."

In the wake of the complaint, the Mumbai police has tightened the security outside Salman Khan's house. According to reports, 20 people were arrested on Friday for protesting outside Salman's house.

Also, a man named Updesh Rana, posted a video in which he can be seen standing outside Salman's house and warning the actor and show's makers to stop spreading obscenity in the Bigg Boss house.

(With IANS Inputs)