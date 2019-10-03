Motormouth Payal Rohatgi, who often grabs the headline for all the wrong reasons, was at the receiving end of Bigg Boss fans when she called some of the contestants jobless. Payal not only called some of the contestants jobless upon joining Bigg Boss but also said that she too had become a contestant on the show when she was jobless.

"Ram Ram jiActors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2," Rohatgi tweeted.

And soon, Twitter trolled the actress in all its fury over her tweet. While one person asked her: "U said, u went to bb2 cause u were jobless.. now how many companies n factories u running," another wrote, "Okay so you have again been jobless after BB2... Since 12 years... but sadly they don't take ex-contestants again Payal Ji."

Earlier, Ameesha Patel was trolled by the fans of the show over her 'annoying overacting'. For this season of Bigg Boss, actress Ameesha Patel has also been brought in as the 'maalkin of the house'.While we thought Ameesha Patel would be able to add some tadka to the show, in the first episode itself, her presence irked fans. Netizens were not happy with Ameesha's 'overacting' and 'irritating' behaviour. Ameesha entered the house to engage with the housemates and give them some tasks. However, fans ended up getting upset with Ms Patel's 'bossy' attitude. 'Irritating', 'bossy', 'boring' and 'overacting' were some of the words used for her presence in the very first episode. Netizens have also demanded Ameesha's ouster from the show.