A few days ago, a video of Paras Chhabra's wig falling off his head in the Bigg Boss 13 house had gone viral on the internet. Many of his fans were left in shock after watching the video since the TV actor has a macho personality. Soon it became a topic of discussion not only in the Bigg Boss house but among his fans as well. And now Paras' estranged friend has spilled some beans on the actor's baldness.

The friend named Dev Banerjee said that Paras had told him that he was losing hair not from the front or back but from the middle of his head. He also said that he wouldn't be surprised if Paras is wearing a wig right now.

"Paras was balding when we were friends. He was balding not from the front or back at least till then, but from the middle. We had spoken about this and he had told me that he's planning to wear a wig. So, I am not surprised if he's wearing one now," Dev was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

When Dev was further asked about Paras' wig story, he said that he didn't notice much difference when they were together, but after he went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he realised that the actor's hair looked a bit different.

Speaking about if ever Paras bought a wig in his presence, Dev said, "It never happened in front of him. He also revealed that he couldn't sense the level of his baldness when he was with him in the past and probably he must have begun balding more after their friendship went down the drain."

In fact, Paras has even admitted to wearing a wig in the Bigg Boss 13 house which had caught everyone's attention. The BB 13 inmates have also been taunting him for donning a wig.