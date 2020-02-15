With just one day left for India's biggest reality show to come to an end, Google has already declared Paras Chhabra as the winner. While Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh are left in the race; Paras Chhabra's name has already cropped up as the winner. A google search on who has won Bigg Boss 13 gives the result of Paras Chhabra.

Paras Chhabra made news throughout his journey for several reasons.

Bald patch and using a wig

Talks about Paras being apparently bald started after co-contestant Asim Riaz said on the show that the former uses a wig. The two contestants had a nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13 recently, during which Asim had claimed that Paras is bald and uses a wig to hide it. A video from Bigg Boss 13 suggested that he actually uses a wig. The video from a task on Bigg Boss 13 showed Paras desperately trying to stop anyone from touching his hair. The video went viral on social media, and many believed that Asim's claim was true.

However, in the latter part of the show, Paras opened up and revealed the truth. He said, "It's youth. A lot of young people do a lot of things. I've done a lot of modelling and due to that, I exposed my hair to so many products, so much heat that it made my hair scanty. I was never bald, I was just a bit scanty. When I came to this show, I thought, every actor uses extensions, patches to look nice. So I used a patch too and I feel no shame for it because I know that I look good," he said.

Girlfriend Akanksha Puri

Paras also made news for his relationship with Akanksha Puri. While Akanksha said that she had given Paras the permission to flirt on the show, she also saw things going a bit too far with Mahira. Paras, on the other hand, kept insisting that he always wanted to end the relationship with Akansha but she didn't let him. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras told show host Salman Khan that he wants to break up with Akanksha. This was too much for the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress to take and she decided to end her relationship with Paras.

A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship. Akanksha took to social media and wrote, 'In the end..All I want to be able to say is ... I gave it all I could, I gave it my best !! #timetofly #beingme.'