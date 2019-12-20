Ever since it came to light that the handsome hunk of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, uses a wig to hide his baldness, it became a hot topic of discussion not just inside the house but among his fans as well. And now, a video of Paras roaming inside the Bigg Boss 13 house without his wig on his head, has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, Paras can be seen flaunting a flat hair while trying to make a conversation with Mahira while Asim and Siddharth Shukla can also be seen in the background.

Many people felt that Paras might have forgotten to put his wig on, while others thought that his hair might be wet which is why they must have settled down. However, it is not clear whether Paras had taken his wig off from his head as seen in the viral video.

A couple of weeks ago, a video of Paras's wig falling off his head in the Bigg Boss 13 house had gone viral on the internet. His estranged friend Dev Banerjee had also spilled some beans on the actor's baldness.

He had said that Paras had told him that he was losing hair not from the front or back but from the middle of his head. He also said that he wouldn't be surprised if Paras is wearing a wig right now.

In fact, Paras has even admitted to wearing a wig in the Bigg Boss 13 house which had caught everyone's attention. The BB 13 inmates have also been taunting him for donning a wig.

