Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit screens soon and the makers have already started approaching celebrities to participate in the controversial reality show. Unlike the last couple of seasons where commoners were also part of the show, the 13th season will only see well-known celebrities competing against each other.

While several popular names have surfaced as of now, the latest buzz is that Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav has been offered the show. Rajpal made news for serving jail term over non-payment of loan and given the format of the show, the comedian-actor would be a perfect personality to be locked inside the madhouse.

A source told PinkVilla, "Given that the format of the show involves having at least one controversial celebrity in the glass-walled house, makers deemed Rajpal to be a great fit. The actor-comedian is known for being controversial and has recently served a jail term as well which makes him an interesting personality for the viewers. To top it all, his one-liners can add the right amount of entertainment value to the show."

Meanwhile, International Business Times, India, had learnt that Dayanand Shetty, popularly known as Daya of CID fame, was likely to enter the show. Not just that, popular film and TV actress Meghna Malik aka Ammaji of Na Aana Is Des Laado and actor Karan Vohra were also considered for Bigg Boss 13.

Popular actresses Ankita Lokhande and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have also been approached, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

While it was said that the format of having commoners on the show was not working out for the makers in terms of TRPs, a source had told IBT India that "no Bollywood celebrity is interested to share screen space and test their patience on camera and even the same response comes when we approach big names from the television industry."