Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek has always been supportive of her journey in the house. As the show comes to an end, Krushna Abhishek recollected her time in the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about the same Krushna said, "It's a big thing for us as a family and for Arti that she has reached so far in the game and she is in the Top 6. I honestly didn't think she would survive in the game for so long. But the game has shown the world the real Arti, someone who has a lot of patience, she hasn't spoken ill about anyone's family, or used foul language, she has maintained her full dignity throughout the game."

"Arti has always been under-confident, seeing Chichi mama (Govinda), Ragini and I do so well professionally, she did have a lot of pressure going into the house. But I am waiting for her to come out of the house and see the number of fans she has garnered, the kind of love people have been showering on her. I can't wait for her to come out and feel the love," added Krushna. He also revealed that he feels proud when people address him as Aarti's brother.

Krushna and Aarti give major sibling goals

Krushna Abhishek and Aarti Singh have given their fans a proof of their strong sibling bond time and again. Be it supporting sister from entering the controversial reality show or handling her alleged divorce, Krushna Abhishek has been a dotting brother while Aarti Singh too has always been on Krushna's side.

Last time, we had reported that Aarti Singh was the one who had asked Krushna to send across an apology to their mama Govinda after the infamous war of words that took place.

Talking about the same Aarti had said, "People expect Abu (Krushna) to imitate mama. Still, no one should make fun of stalwarts. I told Abu to apologise to mama as soon as I learnt about him being upset. Chi Chi mama has done so much for us that we shouldn't even think of hurting him. He is a father figure and we earned a great deal of respect even before entering the industry because we belonged to his family. That can't be forgotten."