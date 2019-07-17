Bigg Boss 13 is set to hit the screens from September 29 onwards and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to spice up the new season. Unlike the past few seasons, the thirteenth season will only see celebrities from both television and Bollywood.

On Tuesday, July 16, reports of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey being the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 made news. The buzz now is that Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actress Neelam Kothari is in talks with the Bigg Boss 13 makers and is most likely to sign the show.

A source told TellyChakkar.com, "Neelam is quite interested in the offer and can most likely sign on the dotted line."

Interestingly, Neelam and Chunky have worked together in many films in the past. If the news of the two actors participating in the show turns out to be true, it will be exciting to see them reuniting on screen again.

Meanwhile, TV actresses Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta aka Tappu and Ichcha of popular show Uttaran are reportedly ready to get locked inside the madhouse.

Both Rashami and Tina will make for good contenders given that Rashami, who was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak, had stirred controversy over her troubled marriage with Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu. On the other hand, Tina made headlines in March this year after she went public with accusations of sexual harassment on her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra.

Besides them, some well-known celebs including Dayanand Shetty of CID, Bollywood comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav, TV actresses Meghana Malik and Devoleena Bhattacharya have been shortlisted for the show. Rumour also has it that former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim and television actress Ridhi Dogra are likely to be part of the show as well.