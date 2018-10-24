Megha Dhade, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner recently made a surprise entry to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 as a wildcard entrant. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' star started marking her presence felt soon after she made her entry inside the house. Interestingly, Bigg Boss also revealed that Megha Dhade was the one who secretly judged the nomination process.

After entering the Bigg Boss 12 house, Megha started interacting with the contestants and gave them tips to follow during the nomination process. Megha also asked contestants to play a fair and straight game while inside the house.

As Megha Dhade entered the house with style, Karanvir, Shivashish and Deepak talked about the impact she is going to create inside the house. Karanvir revealed that his entry inside the house is good, while Shivashish felt threatened by her arrival.

Now, a recent report from Times of India has revealed that Megha Dhade will be there in the house for a short period of time. The news report also added that Megha has been brought inside the Bigg Boss 12 house to spice up things.

Quoting a close source, Times of India reports that Megha Dhade has entered the house as a guest contestant, and she will be present only for a week.

When TOI contacted Sai Lokur and Resham Tipnis, Megha Dhade's fellow contestants in Marathi Bigg Boss, they also shared similar thoughts.

"I doubt that Megha might have entered the show for just a week and maybe its a strategy of the makers to promote the Bigg Boss Marathi show," said Resham.

Resham also added that Megha will face the heat while inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, as the Hindi and the Marathi shows fall in two different genres.

Sai Lokur argued that Megha Dhade might have entered the house like a guest in the same way Harshada Khanvilkar had been in the Bigg Boss Marathi show.