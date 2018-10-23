Dipika Kakkar is slowly but steadily emerging as one of the strongest players within the Bigg Boss 12 house. Let's take a look at all the times that Dipika Kakkar landed herself in a soup.

Cheated on first husband: Dipika's love for Shoaib appears to be as genuine and pure as it can be. However, you would be surprised to know that Shoaib is not her first husband. Dipika, who was working as an air hostess before becoming an actress, had tied the knot with a pilot named Raunak Samson. Dipika became an actress and started working on TV shows in 2011 and reportedly fell in love with her now husband on the sets of the show. Many reports claim that it was Dipika's closeness with her co-star Shoaib that acted as a catalyst behind her first marriage falling apart.

Changed her religion: Another time Dipika landed herself in a soup was when the actress changed her religion and converted to Islam to tie the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim. Reportedly, Dipika adopted Islam and changed her name to Faiza before tying the knot.

Nominated Sreesanth: One action of Dipika which did not go down well with any of the housemates or the audience was when the actress took Sreesanth's name for eviction. Not only was Sreesanth left shocked, even the audience were also taken aback by her decision. Even though she tried her best to justify why she took his name, she couldn't convince anyone and thus was left on many people's hit-list inside the house.

Quitting Sasural Simar Ka: When Dipika decided to quit her most popular show – Sasural Simar Ka – after working on it for six years, many claimed that it was because she was demanding a hefty fee hike which the makers were not willing to shell out.