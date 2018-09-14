Bigg Boss 12 is all set to air its first episode on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday, September 16 and host Salman Khan seems to be prepping hard for to entertain the audience with his new avatar on its grand premiere.

Salman, who has been sweating it out in the gym, shared his beefed-up look on Twitter and wrote, "This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12 #BB12." In the picture, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was also seen sporting his French beard look staring straight to the camera.

Salman Khan will once again turn host for the 12th edition of the controversial reality show which is being touted as the spiciest season ever. Rumour has it that even Salman Khan will be hosting the show in a pair and Katrina Kaif's name is currently doing rounds as the top contender for a co-host with the Dabangg Khan. However, there is no official confirmation.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and the show's runner-up Hina Khan are also expected to join Salman Khan on the grand premiere.

This time, the makers of Bigg Boss have come up with a 'jodi' theme called "Vichitra" or "unique jodis" in which contestants will enter Bigg Boss house in pairs for the first time. The pairs could be married or unmarried couples, siblings, friends, and mother and father-in-law as well.

During the Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa on September 4, Salman Khan revealed that the first jodi of BB season 12 is - Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya - a real-life married couple.

Unlike other seasons, this time Salman Khan will be given a special power to stop evictions on weekend episodes. He will also be seen interacting with the contestants in a classroom through smartboard.

This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss season 12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/0pZuKH27SK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 14, 2018

Keep watching this space for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.