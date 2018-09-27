It's not just the on-field performances but S Sreesanth has made headlines for all the wrong reasons off the field as well.

From being under the spotlight for his proximity to actresses to being photographed at dates, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth has seen it all. So, when the man with a Casanova-like image decided to settle down with the Princess of Jaipur, Bhuvneshwari, it did come as a huge blow to many. Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari tied the knot in 2013 and have two beautiful children. The way Sreesanth talks about his wife within the house, portrays how much respect and love he has for her.

Let's take a look at some of the most famous link-ups of the cricketing star.

Shriya Saran: A fashion show in Mumbai apparently brought them together in 2008. The duo instantly clicked and were seen going on dates and leaving together many times. Needless to say, on being asked, both denied being in a relationship, but their body language and chemistry spoke otherwise.

Riya Sen: The proximity between Riya Sen and Sreesanth grabbed many eyeballs. The duo apparently met at a Page 3 party and were inseparable post the event. Onlookers reported that the duo got along like house on fire and had eyes only for each other. Riya was spotted at many of Sreesanth's matches. But, she distanced herself from the cricketer once he got embroiled into the match-fixing controversy.

Raai Laxmi: South film industry's renowned face, Raai Laxmi was linked with Sreesanth after being spotted with him many times. Sreesanth had also been spotted at Raai's shooting sets on a couple of occasions. However, it was Sreesanth, who had come forward to deny the relationship. He had said that it could be his over-friendly nature that is making the press link him with every actress now and then.

Surveen Chawla: It was during the shooting of dance reality show, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, that Surveen and Sreesanth came closer. And if his match-fixing scandal hadn't come to light, it was reported that the duo were about to take their relationship to the next level. Sreesanth's arrest had left Surveen heartbroken.

Shahzahn Padamsee: Shahzahn and Sreesanth had apparently met at a party and totally hit-it-off. However, their romance was short-lived as Sreesanth got entangled in a web of match-fixing controversy.