With almost a month and a half into the show, not only the contestants but the viewers have also got an idea of who stands where as per their performance. So, based on their entertainment quotient and presence inside the house, we are bringing you the list of contestants who have the most chance of going till the finale and the reason behind that.

Karanvir Bohra: With one of the strongest fanbase, KV as he is fondly known as, has the maximum chance of winning the show. Not only has he kept a fair distance from getting down with the fights within the house but he has also managed to maintain his calm and composure throughout. So fierce and loyal is his fan following that the virtual army had even attacked Salman Khan for being partial towards Bohra and bullying him.

Dipika Kakkar: There is no denying that Dipika Kakkar is indeed the cleverest mind within the house. From the celebrity guests, wildcard entries to even Salman; everyone feels the same and have conveyed the same to Dipika.

Even when she does something wrong and the house tries to corner her, we can't help but feel sympathetic towards her. She also reminds us in many ways of last year's winner – Shilpa Shinde – with her acts and mannerisms. No doubt she would be there for the finale.

Romil: One commoner who has been able to manage all the celebrities inside the house and make them play according to him has to be Romil Chaudhary. Not only is the Haryana lad full of wit and humour but also a major manipulator. No wonder he was brought back into the house even after being voted out. If there's one non-celeb who deserves to reach till the finale, it has to be Romil.

Megha Dhade: Wildcard entry, Megha Dhade, has been a smooth player since her entry into the show. Not only did she manage to change the dynamics within the house but she has also created a rift between many. While many are claiming that the wildcard entrant will be there inside the house just for a week, if she stays, it wouldn't be wrong to expect her in the finale.