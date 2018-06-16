Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 12 has already started making noise ever since the makers of the controversial reality show announced the auditions being open for commoners on Twitter in April this year. And now some interesting details are doing the rounds. After Sunny Leone, another porn star will be stepping into the house for the next season.

If rumours are to be believed, adult movie star Shanti Dynamite is likely to enter Bigg Boss 12 as a contestant and raise the glamour quotient of the reality show.

However, this is not the first time the porn star's name has cropped up among the possible contenders in Bigg Boss. Earlier, there were reports that Dynamite was being considered as a contestant in the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss but it never worked out.

With this news, it looks like the makers of the Bigg Boss are looking to make the show more controversial and full of drama to keep the audience hooked.

Who is Shanti Dynamite?

Shanti Dynamite is a British adult movie star of Indian and Greek descent. Her mother is a Punjabi while her father is Greek.

Her real name is Sofia Vasileiadou and was born on June 1, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda.

She was named as one of the 50 Sexiest Women of Asia by the British newspaper Eastern Eye and was also featured on the cover of Playboy.

She started her media career when she was a teenager as a glamour model for the UK-based popular topless show called Hotel Voyeur.

She runs her own production company in India which makes Indian adult music videos, sex education material and programmes on AIDS awareness.

The actress became the talk of the B-town with the release of the movie Chal Doctor Doctor Khelein in 2015 in which she starred in a song.

Shanti is often compared to Sunny Leone who made a successful transition from adult film industry into Bollywood.

She was in the news when she alleged that Sunny Leone copied her moves in the song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2.

She aspires to become a Bollywood actress like Sunny Leone.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 12 will be introducing a new theme where the participants will be allowed to enter the house with their loved ones. During the ninth season of Bigg Boss, the partner angle was introduced to bring something new to the viewers with a theme called Double Trouble.

But this time around, the participants will be allowed to audition with their partners. They will be allowed to bring anyone to be their partners from their spouses to parents to siblings to co-workers or even friends for auditioning together. To register, participants need to register on the official website, then upload a video with their partners and once chosen, they would be called for personal interviews for the final rounds of auditions.

It is also being said that Salman Khan will reportedly bring Katrina Kaif to host the upcoming Bigg Boss season considering the jodi element.