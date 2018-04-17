Controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to return with the 12th season later this year. While the previous 2 seasons saw commoners participating in the show, this time, the makers have included an interesting twist.

Bigg Boss 12 will see jodis (partners) participating on the controversial show. Interestingly, partners could be a sister, friend, boss or even mother-in-law.

The announcement was made on Colors official Twitter account April 15. "#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we're looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open!"

A source told Indian Express: "Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year. While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones."

How to apply:

The makers have announced that the audition lines are open. Aspiring participants need to submit their audition form by clicking here.

They need to upload their video with their partners, showcasing some of their special traits, and explaining why they deserve to be on the show. Candidates along with their partners will be shortlisted based on their videos and other details in the form, and will eventually be called for the final round of auditions.

Meanwhile, at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan had confirmed that he will be back as the host in the new season. Rumor has it that Bigg Boss 12 will go on air from September-October.