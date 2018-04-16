After becoming successful in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and Tamil, Bigg Boss format has now entered the Marathi television. Well, the first season of the show was launched on Sunday, April 15 with Bollywood's popular filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar hosting the show.

The inaugural episode was launched with the smashing entry of Mahesh Manjrekar on Colors Marathi. The host gave the glimpses of the house to the viewers while introducing the contestants one after the other.

The Bigg Boss house has been designed with Marathi culture in mind.

Television actress Resham Tipnis was the first contestant to enter the house. She was followed by Vinit Bonde, Aastad Kale, Jui Gadkari, Anil Thatte, Smita Gondkar, Aarti Solanki, Bhushan Kadu, Usha Nadkarni, Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Sai Lokur, Rutuja Dharmadhikari, Sushant Shelar and Rajesh Shringarpure.