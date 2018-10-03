Television's heartthrob, Karanvir Bohra, has been making heads turn with his impeccable style sense and camaraderie within the house. Not only has he survived nominations but is also being loved by the audience worldwide. His non-diplomatic attitude and peace loving nature has resonated with many in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

Even though Karanvir is known for being too close to the family of Salman Khan, Salman's behaviour towards him during the weekend ka vaar raised many eyebrows. Not only his fans called out Salman Khan for targeting and bullying him, they also extended their full support to Bohra.

During one of the "weekend ka vaar" episodes, Karanvir had told Salman that he is a very family oriented, peace-loving person and thus, whenever he sees anyone having an argument within the Bigg Boss house, he tries to pacify them and reach a conclusion instead of igniting the argument.

Karanvir's Instagram is a testimony to his claims of being a family man. Not only is his Instagram handle filled with lovey-dovey pictures with his wife but also many awww-dorable pictures with his two little daughters. His quotes on his daughters and the love he has for them has always given us major parenting goals.

Let's take a look at some of his pictures:

