A major fight happened between Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth when the latter was locked in jail along with Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse. The former cricketer allegedly spit on the ex-Roadies Xtreme contestant which left her very angry. "Sreesanth hoga apne ghar par (You may be a Sreesanth at home but not here)," Surbhi hit back at Sreesanth.

While there is no doubt that Surbhi took everyone by storm when she entered as the wildcard contestant earlier this week, she has also pulled a lot of wrong attention of the inmates towards her.

Meanwhile, Surbhi has found support in Romil Chaudhary and the two became the captains of the Bigg Boss 12 house as well.

In a sneak peek video of Bigg Boss 12, inmates were given a chance to level allegations against the captains of the house and they didn't let go this opportunity in vain.

Bathing Surbhi and Romil's effigies in mud, Jasleen tells Romil that she has noticed a huge change in his behaviour after he was brought back inside the house. Karanvir Bohra tells Surbhi that he hasn't come across a selfish and mean girl like her while Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode call out her violent and meddlesome behaviour.

It remains to be seen what Surbhi and Romil will have to say in their defence in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan.