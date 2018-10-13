Brace yourselves to witness some high-voltage drama on the fourth weekend ka vaar tonight. The biggest highlight of Bigg Boss has always been its weekend ka vaar episodes with Salman Khan and going by the promo, tonight's going to be no different.

What's going to keep us on the edge of our seats is the fact that either Anup Jalota or Sreesanth might make a re-entry into the house tonight.

While our IBTimes poll survey has predicted that audience want to see Nehha Pendse leave the house on this weekend ka vaar, who amongst the two (Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pensse) get the axe tonight remains to be seen.

So sit back with some popcorn and fizz, as we cover the high-voltage drama live for you at 9 pm.