Even as Dipika Kakar, who won Bigg Boss 12, is in news to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's tentatively titled Paani Puri, reports of another Bigg Boss 12 contestant Romil Chaudhary being approached by the makers to play an important role is also doing the rounds.

"The producers are in talks with him. It is highly probable that he will get on board. The makers are keen on him," a source told Bollywood Life.

Romil, who entered the reality show as a commoner, and Dipika never got along during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. So, when the news of Dipika and Romil coming together broke, it created waves among fans.

And now, a SpotboyE report said that Romil is not only on board the show but will romance Dipika on screen. Shocked? Well, looks like fans of both Dipika and Romil will see the enemies turn lovers on screen soon. The show will also star Karan V Grover as one of the leads.

Talking about the actress and Romil's equation on Bigg Boss 12, the two couldn't see eye to eye on the reality show. Dipika had even expressed her hatred towards the contestant in her winning interview.

Coming to Sikcand's show, before Dipika, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was approached to play the role. She had in fact agreed to come on board as at that time there were talks of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air. However, Divyanka had to turn it down after her show got extended and Ekta Kapoor offered Divyanka her digital debut Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala.