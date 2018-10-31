And it's out in the open! After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house, Anup Jalota held a press conference with Kesar Matharu, Jasleen's Matharu father and spoke at length at how Jasleen tricked him into playing the role of his boyfriend inside the house.

Anup Jalota revealed that Jasleen had told him when she first got the call from Bigg Boss. He encouraged her to go to the show but, she insisted and told him that she wants to go inside with him as a vichitra jodi.

Jalota revealed that Jasleen's father called him and requested him to go inside as a guru-shishya jodi. However, one week prior to the beginning of the show, Jasleen was called to the outhouse of Bigg Boss and made to stay there without any contact with anyone. Anup revealed that what shocked him the most was when Jasleen came on the stage on the day of the premiere and said in front of Salman that she is in a relationship with him.

The Bhajan maestro said that once Jasleen had said it in front of everyone, he decided to play the part so that Jasleen could get a boost in her career. Talking about Jasleen, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, Jalota said, "I have told Kesar Matharu if he will let me do Jasleen's kanyadaan as and when she gets married. He said we will do her kanyadaan together.

In an interview with Spotboye, Jalota had said, "She wanted to ride on my popularity which she did. I am a very positive person and if I feel I can help someone, I should. If she has used me for this platform, I am happy that she succeeded in doing that.

Upon hearing the full testimony of what actually transpired between him and Jasleen, and how his daughter changed the narrative for few weeks of popularity, Kesar Matharu said, "Let her come out of the house, I will teach her a lesson."

Wow! The Jasleen-Jalota love saga seems to have been lifted straight out a Bollywood plot. Don't you think?