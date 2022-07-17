Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that Bigfoot is a giant ape-like creature residing in the dense forests of North America. Some of these conspiracy theorists even argue that the mythical Yeti in the Himalayas could be the Indian version of Bigfoot.

And now, an expert has claimed that Bigfoot could be an interdimensional creature that can appear and disappear at its will.

Paranormal investigator talks about Bigfoot

In the documentary Paranormal Declassified: Tracking Bigfoot, reporter Paul Beban investigates the mysteries associated with this giant creature.

The documentary also put forward an interesting theory put forward by paranormal investigator Stan Gordon.

Describing Bigfoot as interdimensional, Gordon said that the facts could be something far beyond the scientific understanding of human beings.

Bigfoot can appear and disappear at its will

"In some cases, we will see a series of large footprints but as we follow the tracks they suddenly stop, vanish and disappear. We've heard these stories of people who have seen these creatures and in some cases they just vanish," said Gordon, Daily Star reports.

Gordon added, "It's a very, very weird phenomenon. We're dealing with something that's much stranger than a flesh and blood unknown-type animal. The data I am seeing now indicates we're dealing with something with a physical and non-physical component to it. For lack of a better term, I call it inter-dimensional."

A few years back, the Indian Army confirmed that they have spotted the footprints of Yeti in the Himalayan region of eastern Nepal. In a tweet, the army revealed that these mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches were found near Makalu base while a team of soldiers was conducting an expedition.

After analyzing the size of footprints, experts claimed that if these marks are genuine, the creature could be at least 34 feet tall.