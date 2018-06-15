BIGBANG's Lee Seung-Hyun, better known by his stage name Seungri, is reportedly dating a non-celebrity. The singer, who was recently announced as the CEO of YG Entertainment, is said to be in a relationship with a female office worker.

"BIGBANG's Seungri is currently dating a non-celebrity. It's been openly known amongst broadcast sources," a broadcast source said, as reported by K-pop site Soompi. According to the source, Seungri's rumoured girlfriend is as pretty as a celebrity.

However, when YG Entertainment was asked about the dating rumours, the agency responded by saying, "We are checking to see if it's true."

Seungri has constantly been in the limelight for his personal and professional life. Before the dating rumours, the singer-songwriter was in the news for becoming the CEO of YG Entertainment.

The singer also shared the idea of his next business model on Instagram. "Sincerely thinking about my business model... #yearround #milmyeon I ate it for the first time in my life, and I had a mental breakdown," he wrote on Instagram.

"Everyone should try it once, and let me know what you think in the comments. I'll reflect on them, and next week, I'll talk to the boss of this headquarters next week. Hehehe," he added.

And before sharing the next business idea, he invited fans on his first solo tour The Great Seungri. The concert is scheduled for sometime in August at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Jung District, Seoul, South Korea.

Born on December 12, 1990, Seungri is a singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. He shot to fame in the mid-2000s as one of the three vocalists of the boy band BIGBANG, which became one of the best selling digital groups.

Apart from singing, he acted in TV series, including Lights and Shadows, Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo (The Files of Young Kindaichi - Lost in Kowloon), Yubikoi ~Kimini Okuru Message~ - A Message Send To You, Han Seung-ho and Angel Eyes.