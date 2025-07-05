Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. As per reports, he died by suicide. However, even five years later, the circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery.

Recently, music composer Amaal Mallik, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, spoke about the darker side of Bollywood and shared his thoughts on the industry's treatment of outsiders. He alleged that after Sushant's death, Bollywood is now trying to demoralise Kartik Aaryan in a similar manner.

Speaking about Sushant's death and the industry's harsh realities, Mallik said: "Today, the shine of Bollywood is missing somewhere. The public has understood the reality of what this place truly is. Even emotionally, there's a disconnection now — people feel distanced from their stars, wondering what kind of world they live in. The industry has such a dark side that it has cost people their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't handle it; whatever happened to him, some call it murder, others call it suicide, but the fact remains that a life was lost. This industry did something — whether to his mind, his soul, or the people around him who demoralised him."

He added, "People around him demoralised him. That's the kind of place this industry is. And when all of this came to light, the common man's sentiment turned against Bollywood."

He then drew a parallel with Kartik Aaryan's current standing in the industry, suggesting that a similar pattern may be unfolding. He said, "Publicly, kabhi industry ki band nahi baji. Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne in logon ka sab kuch chheen liya. (The industry had never been exposed publicly like this. Sushant Singh Rajput's death took everything away from these people.) Deserving bhi hai — they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua. (They deserve this downfall. A good man was wronged.)"

Mallik further added, "And today, you can see the same things being tried — directly or indirectly — with Kartik Aaryan as well. He too has faced similar problems, but he danced through them with a smile. Thankfully, he has the support and guidance of his parents.

He's a newcomer who came in and proved himself, yet there are dozens trying to remove him. There's constant power play — big producers, big actors — all of them are involved. The industry, which once seemed glamorous, the aura of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan — that magic of cinema is fading. After Sushant's death, people started questioning the integrity of the people behind that glamour."

On Kartik's journey, Mallik reiterated, "Aaj aap dekho, vohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly, Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ki koshish kar rahe hain. Voh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue, smile karte hue nikla hai. (Today, you can see people trying the same things with Kartik Aaryan — directly or indirectly. He too has struggled, yet he emerged smiling and dancing.)"

Amaal Mallik credited Kartik's resilience to his strong family support. He said, "He has his parents firmly backing him, guiding him at every step. Despite being an outsider who's proved himself, there are still many trying to push him out. Power games are always at play — and it's usually the big producers and stars pulling the strings."

Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to fame with his iconic monologue, has continued to win over fans. With hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha, he now enjoys a loyal fan base. He is next set to appear in Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled musical opposite Sreeleela, slated for release this Diwali.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan reconciled after a fallout in 2021, leading to their collaboration on the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Karan Johar talks about ending his feud with Kartik Aaryan

Amaal Mallik's comments have once again brought attention to the issues of nepotism, mental health, and alleged favouritism in Bollywood, concerns that gained prominence after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death in June 2020.