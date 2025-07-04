It was a star-studded night at the grand premiere of Metro... In Dino on Thursday. The Anurag Basu directorial hit theatres on July 4, and the film's cast attended the event with their family members and friends. Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi were among the key attendees. In addition to the cast, several other celebrities graced the red carpet, including Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Richa Chadha, and more.

Several videos and photos of exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan from the premiere have gone viral. In one of the clips, Kartik was seen cheering for his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara at the screening.

In the videos, Sara was spotted chatting with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, when Kartik walked up to greet her. The two exchanged a brief conversation and shared a warm hug. At one point, Kartik was seen gently holding Sara as they moved to another side of the theatre. With media and fellow celebrities around, he was also seen protectively guiding her through the crowd.

Kartik's affectionate gesture sparked a wave of excitement online, with netizens wondering if a reunion could be on the cards. Some fans even recalled their once-popular hashtag, #Sartik.

For the premiere night, Kartik kept it simple yet stylish in a beige T-shirt with black stripes, paired with black pants. Sara looked elegant in a white salwar suit.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020. However, the two reportedly parted ways after the film's release. In 2023, Sara confirmed their past relationship during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar said, "Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan — and that did happen." To which Sara replied, "Yeah."

Later, Kartik was asked about Sara's revelation in an interview with Film Companion. When questioned about his previous claims of being single, he said, "Main pichhle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pata" (I've been single for the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else).

Despite the breakup, the duo has remained on friendly terms. They were seen sharing a warm hug at the Gadar 2 screening, spotted together in Udaipur, and even attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's residence last year.