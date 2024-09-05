It was a star-studded evening as Gen Z stars to star kids attended the special screening of the upcoming series Call Me Bae in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Vihaan Samat, Orry, Veer Pahariya, Nikhil, Dwivedi, Alizeh, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday among others, attended the event.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral, wherein ex-lovers Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bumped into each other. The duo were seen sharing warm hugs and laughter.

Kartik bumped into Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan; they were seen twinning in a beige t-shirt and blue denim.

Several viral clips show Kartik and Sara being together at the event; they also exited the premises together.

'Awkward': Ananya Panday ignores Kartik Aaryan

The video also features, Ananya Panday, who was amused seeing Kartik and Sara hugging. In the clip, one can see that Ananya and Kartik ignored each other, as Kartik was engrossed in chit-chatting with Sara.

Several other clips show Ananya and Kartik hugging each other. She also thanked Kartik for attending the event.

Netizens couldn't keep calm seeing Kartik and Sara interacting. They started cheering the duo and wanted them to get married.

For the event, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a black denim bodycon jumpsuit. Ananya Panday wore an olive green body-hugging outfit.

Kartik-Ananya and Sara Ali Khan's relationship timeline

Reportedly, Sara and Kartik began dating during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. But before the release of the film, they parted ways. There were also rumours that Ananya and Kartik, who worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), were in a romantic relationship.

When Sara Ali Khn confessed she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan?

The 5th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 featured the father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. During the 'Rapid Fire' segment, Karan Johar asked Sara, "An actor you would like to date?"

Sara said, "I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan." To this, Karan retorted, "I'm sure he wouldn't mind dating you. Should I take the proposal?" The excited Sara agreed, "Tell him, na!" When probed if she likes Kartik's big hair, Sara answered with a "Yeah!"

Sara on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 spoke about her break up with Kartik. Later, she even spoke about being friends with her ex, as they work in the same industry.

"I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, or romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, 'Oh yeah, it doesn't really matter, whatever it's today, whatever it's tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that."

Ananya's comedy series, Call Me Bae, will be released on Prime Video on September 6. In the trailer, Bae's (Ananya) lavish lifestyle in New Delhi is shown. However, her privileged and glamorous world abruptly collapses when her family disowns her. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself.