Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma surprised her fans when she returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night, looking stunning in an all-black outfit and black sunglasses.

In the evening, Anushka Sharma attended an event in town. She opted for red pants and a crop white shirt. The actor wore high red heels.

The actor interacted and posed with the media, she also spoke to a little fan who was excited to meet her.

During the event, she spoke about how she and her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli personally prepare meals for their children, Vamika and Akaay, so they can pass on their mothers' recipes to the next generation. They also shared how they have a routine for their kids.

Anushka said, "We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children."

She reveals, "I am very particular about routine. We travel a lot as a family, and my kids experience many changes in their lives. So, by creating a routine for them, I am giving them a sense of control. Meal times are fixed—no matter where we are, we eat at the same time and sleep at the same time. It helps them regulate themselves much better."

Anushka Sharma said Vamika has her dinner at 5.30 pm and she sleeps early.

She added, "As I also sleep early and I started seeing the benefit, I felt better, I felt fresh in the morning. "

