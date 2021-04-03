If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we have got you covered. Here's a compiled list of the top shows and films releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar.

Irul: You can add Fahadh Faasil's Irul to your watch list this weekend. The crime-thriller released on April 2 on Netflix.

The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan's most awaited film – The Big Bull – is finally going to be here. Revolving around the life and scams of Harshad Mehta, Abhishek's next is one to watch out for. The film will be releasing on April 8 on Disney – Hotstar.

Ajeeb Dastaans: The anthology film with four short stories and a stellar star cast is scheduled to release on April 16 on Netflix. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawant, Nushrratt Bharucha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Inayat Verma, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Abhishek Banerjee are the leads in these films.

Thunder Force: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are here to entertain you with their next - Thunder Force. The superhero comedy flick will release on April 9 on Netflix.

The Serpent: Revolving around the life of conman and killer Charles Sobhraj, the show has released on April 2 on Netflix.

Tenet: Christopher Nolan's next masterpiece, Tenet is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The science fiction that stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

The Big Day: After going through its fair share of controversies, Netflix is going to be back with The Big Day, tales of few more lavish weddings. The show would feature six luxurious weddings and is scheduled to release on April 7.

Searching for Sheela: After Wild Wild Country, Searching for Sheela is here to make you forget everything else. The documentary on Netflix would be an interview with Maa Sheela talking about many more unheard tales and opening up hidden skeletons from the buried closet of Rajneesh' community.