The last episode of CBS famous sitcom The Big Bang Theory was taped on Tuesday. All the cast members of Big Bang Theory took to their respective social media handles to post their final goodbyes.

The Big Bang Theory featured Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar in the lead roles. After season five, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch became show's regular and all seven's performance has taken fans by storm.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, was among the first person to share the emotional goodbye on social media. While heading into Warner Bros. Studio for the final tapping, Mayim wrote, "Here we go. One last time."

Other cast members soon followed Mayim in posting their emotional goodbyes. Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter, celebrated his birthday on the last tapping day and shared a picture of himself sitting on the stairs.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, posted a lengthy message on his social media handle. In his tribute message, he thanked the place where he got the opportunity to play Sheldon for more than a decade. In his Instagram post, he also wished Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar on their birthdays.

"knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words "love" and "gratitude" come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you."

Kunal Nayyar also posted an extremely emotional message and thanked everyone for coming out to watch him play Rajesh Koothrappali.

As fans of The Big Bang Theory know this for a fact that Johnny and Kaley took turns addressing the audience after shooting the comedy episodes. The last and final episode was not different from the others, except it was filled with goodbyes and emotional hugs.

Big Bang Theory has already made a record for becoming the TV's longest-running multicamera comedy in history. The Big Bang Theory season 12 last episode will air as the last half of a two-part finale on May 16.