The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco knows how to make everyone fall in love with her. The celebrated actress recently showed off a sexy photo of herself with her second husband, Karl Cook. From the looks of the picture, it looks like the actress might not be wearing any top. However, the classy yet romantic picture didn't turn out the way she wanted.

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself topless as she hugs her husband, Karl Cook, from behind. Even the ace equestrian appears to be shirtless in the uploaded picture. In the uploaded snap, Kaley Cuoco is seen flaunting her arms as she wraps them around Cook's neck. Her long blonde hair is parted to the side and is worn loose. What makes the picture more interesting is the caption.

Kaley Cuoco made her followers chuckle by writing in the caption that "I thought this picture was so sexy until @mrtankcook said we looked like siblings. Moment over." Well, if this isn't awkward than what is?

Apparently, this is not the first time when Kaley Cuoco has shared something this intimate among her fans. Prior to this, The Big Bang Theory star exposed her bare breast on Snapchat just because of a dare. The cool picture was uploaded by a famous stylist Brad Goreski. In the picture, Kaley had opened her white button-up shirt to expose her bare breast. Goreski covered Cuoco's breast with a giant heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Kaley shared one picture of herself with her husband and showed how she and Karl Cook are a perfect match for each other. The Wedding Ringer movie actress took to Instagram to share the two photos of her and Cook with the newest furry addition to their sweet family. The couple was seen smiling for the camera while holding a dark gray pit bull puppy.

After wrapping up the last and final season of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco will be seen as the voice of Harley Quinn in the upcoming adult animated series. The upcoming show will depict what exactly happens when Harley will break off from the Joker and sets out to become the biggest villain in Gotham.