Kaley Cuoco is simply unstoppable. The Big Bang Theory star recently shared an intimate photo with her husband Karl Cook on Instagram and has now shared a very painful backless photo on her social media handle.

Recently, Kaley Cuoco gave her millions of fans a glimpse into the painful way she is trying to relax her body and mind by giving a try to the cupping therapy. For those who are not aware of cupping therapy, it is an ancient form of medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on the skin for a couple of minutes to create suction. People prefer it to help with inflammation, relaxation, blood flow, and it is also considered as a very well known therapy for a deep tissue massage.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kaley Cuoco shared a snap of her back. In the picture, Cuoco is seen holding her pup on her shoulder and her blonde hair are all tied up to give a perfect glimpse of her backless body. She has a perfect moth tattoo on her upper back but what she wanted to show is the amount of cupping she had that day.

She even joked about the cupping therapy, as she wrote alongside the photo, "When even your pup is shocked at the amount of cupping you had today."

Apart from this, Kaley Cuoco also revealed why she is a "terrible influence." The Wedding Ringer movie actress shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at the Big Bang Theory. In an Instagram post, Cuoco has talked about her ideal attention span on the filming set numerous times in the past. She wrote that she is a terrible influence on her co-stars.

"Slowly but surely being a terrible influence on my co-stars by teaching them to find the lens instead of listening to our writer who's trying to give us notes on this scene," Cuoco wrote in the Instagram post.

As earlier reported, after the season finale of The Big Bang Theory, fans of Kaley Cuoco are going to hear her mesmerizing voice as Harley Quinn in an animated adult cartoon series. Apart from that, the acclaimed actress also has a bunch of other interesting projects lined up in 2019 and 2020.