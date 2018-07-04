The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco got married to her longtime boyfriend Karl Cook on June 30. Her wedding was attended by her close friends, family, and co-stars from the comedy sitcom. Cuoco's on-screen partner Johnny Galecki shared a picture with the actress from the reception and made all The Big Bang Theory fans smile.

Cuoco and Cook shared the news of their significant day on Sunday morning. The married couple shared two images on their Instagram officials. Soon after the announcement, Cuoco's guests also shared sweet and adorable snaps on their social media handles.

Galecki posted two Instagram pictures. In the first one, he is seen standing between the newlyweds as they all smile for the camera. The second image showed Galecki holding Cuoco's hands and greeting her on the big day. The caption of the shared picture is related to their character's arch from the comedy show.

Galecki wrote:

"Couldn't be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Before marrying Cook, the actress was in a secret relationship with her Big Bang Theory co-star Galecki. The relationship did not last for long but fans always rooted for them. The actress once told that after ending their relationship, they both decided to remain good friends.

"It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together," Cuoco said during her conversation with CBS Watch.

In the show, Kaley plays the role of Galecki's wife and given their previous relationship and on-screen marital life, Galecki's Instagram post is quite adorable.

Kaley Cuoco reportedly started dating Karl Cook in 2016 and their Instagram feed is filled with their mutual love for animals. Back in March, Cuoco talked to PEOPLE about her relationship with the skilled equestrian. She told the magazine that Cook is her perfect match.

"He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he's like, 'All right, let's get a coffee and let's go.' And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match," she added.

Kaley Cuoco will return as Penny in CSB' The Big Bang Theory season 12 in the second half of 2018. Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar will reprise their iconic characters.