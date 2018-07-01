Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook this weekend. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to announce that the wedding took place on June 30.

The wedding, was an intimate ceremony was witnessed by their closest family and friends, took place in San Diego.

"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she captioned a black and white picture of herself kissing her husband. In the picture, Cuoco was seen wearing a gorgeous white lace gown with a matching cape. Shortly after, she shared another picture where she changed into a jumpsuit for the wedding party.

The wedding comes seven months after Karl proposed the actress. He chose to make her 32nd birthday celebrations extra special by asking her to marry him. The actress recently had a fun-filled engagement party where she danced into the night with her mother, Cook's sister Brad Goreski and many other friends.

The 32-year-old actress, who was previously married to Tennis player Ryan Sweeting, had been looking forward to the wedding. Speaking to US Weekly earlier this year she said, "I'm very excited," she said adding that she is "not" a bridezilla. "I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I don't really wanna do anything," she revealed.

Speaking to E! News, she called Karl her "soulmate." "We're totally going to get married. We are planning it. We are thinking about it. I can't wait. I don't want it to be much longer. That's the truth. I really can't wait," she said.

"We are so happy and in love. He is excited as I am, which is sweet. I finally found my soulmate, so we're ready to do it," she added.

Check out the pictures of her wedding here: