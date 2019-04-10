Several Christian conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the second coming of Christ is imminent, and current happenings in the world are actually fulfilling several Biblical prophecies. Now, Paul Begley, an evangelical Christian preacher has claimed that asteroid Apophis will hit the earth on Friday, April 13, 2029. As per Begley, if asteroid Apophis fails to hit the planet on April 13, it will return once again in 2036.

In a recent interaction with his followers, Begley revealed that the impact of Apophis asteroid is actually the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.

"Well, we may have identified at least the meteorite, asteroid if you will, called Apophis... it is headed right this way and on Friday 13, April 13, 2029, our planet could have a deep impact. I don't think it's going to be that day although man could accidentally alter this asteroid by trying to destroy it," said Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

Interestingly, some space experts had previously said that there are sleak chances of asteroid Apophis hitting the earth in April 2029. Further analysis of the trajectory and orbit of Apophis ruled out this possibility, and experts made it clear that there will be no serious catastrophe due to an asteroid hit in the next 20 years.

In the meantime, space agencies like NASA and ESA are busy preparing a planetary defence weapon to protect the earth during devastating events like asteroid hits. These space agencies are planning to hit potentially dangerous asteroids using unmanned spacecraft so that the trajectory of the asteroid can be deflected. Space agencies are also weighing the possibility of nuking the asteroid if the asteroid trajectory deflection does not work.

However, some experts believe that nuking the asteroid could actually create more havoc on the planet. As per some experts, nuking the asteroid will create a rain of asteroid debris on earth, and for many years, even sunlight will find it hard to reach the earth's surface.