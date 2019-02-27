A dangerous asteroid measuring more than 1.2 miles in diameter could potentially slam into the earth on December 2019, NASA has warned. The United States space agency has predicted 31 potential dates between 2019 and 2101, and shockingly, one of the closest approach dates that could bring cataclysm in the planet falls on December 28, 2019.

Another date in which this asteroid may most likely slam into the earth is December 21, 2093. In the meantime, the asteroid will also make close shaves in December 2022, December 2024 and December 2027.

NASA made these predictions after compiling 19 observations made between April 5, 2010, and April 9, 2010. Experts at NASA revealed that this gigantic asteroid named Asteroid 2010 GD37 approximately weighs 2.7 trillion kilograms, and an object with such mammoth weight, if slams into the earth will result in dreaded outcomes.

NASA also revealed that the impact force of this asteroid will be approximately 2,60,000 Megatons. It should be noted that one megaton is the equivalent of 1,000kg of TNT, and the nuclear bomb dropped in Hiroshima had a maximum blast force of 18 Megatons.

A few days back, Dr Iain McDonald, a top scientist at the Cardiff University warned that the earth will be hit by a doomsday asteroid one day or the other. As per McDonald, catastrophic asteroid hits have happened in the past, and he revealed that the possibility of such an event in the future could not be ruled out.

The news about the potential asteroid collision in the future comes at a time when NASA is busy preparing its planetary defence weapon. In this mission, NASA is apparently planning to deflect an asteroid from its original trajectory so that the planet can be saved from an apocalyptic event. Earlier, several reports had also surfaced online stating that NASA may nuke potentially hazardous asteroids if they fail to deviate its trajectory.