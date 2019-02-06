Bhushan Kumar is set to rule 2019 by treating the audience with a bucket full of films to roll this year under the banner of T-Series.

Within a span of three days, Bhushan Kumar flooded his social media with back to back announcements that have gone ahead to create anticipation amongst the masses.

It started off with Street Dancer title and look revelation, and followed by the onset picture of Pati Patni Aur Woh first day shoot announcement. The producer also made the announcement of the multi starrer comedy-drama titled Pagalpanti.

Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series also signed 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi as their exclusive actress. Nora will be seen as an exclusive artist who will feature in films, music videos, web series, web movies.

Bhushan Kumar, who believes in marking his presence at the mahurat shoot, also visited the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh on the first-day shoot.

The Filmmaker also attended Nora's birthday bash held last night along with Varun who will next be seen in T-Series' Street Dancer.