It might have been over a fortnight since Singham Again clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but the makers still have a lot to say over the tussle. Both the Ajay Devgn starrer and the Kartik Aaryan headlined film have been at the loggerheads right from its release. The two have even been steady in the competition in terms of the box office collection.

Singham Again team 'unfair'

There were report of Bhushan Kumar knocking on the doors of the Competition Commission alleging unfair play by Rohit Shetty and the team of Singham Again. Now, the T Series honcho has once again opened up on Singham Again team being 'unfair'. "I didn't go to the Competition Commission. We had a lot of arguments with the Singham Again team because they were being unfair," News18 quoted him saying.

Call for justice

"In all survey reports, we were equal, on that basis, we had requested the competition commission to keep the screen allocation 50-50. Since our film was equally big, we demanded equal justice. But there was some personal interest behind this favouritism, I don't want to blame the theatre chains. Since they were the distributors of the other film, they had a few reservations. Still, they wanted to support us to a great extent. We had a lot of tug-of-war between this," he further added.

Bhushan further alleged that their film had made big numbers during advance booking as well despite another big film clashing with the release date. Kumar mentioned that in the end things got normalised but it did get a bit bitter towards the beginning. In another interview, Rohit Shetty had spoken about the clash.

Rohit had said that due to the theme of Singham Again being on Diwali and due to the 'Ram Sita' angle, they couldn't change the date to avert the clash.