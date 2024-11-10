Ajay Devgn came back with Rohit Shetty in Singham Again with a bang. But this time around, the duo collaborated with a whole new squad. From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff to Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and even Salman Khan's cameo; the biggest names were seen in the film. Now, in a latest interview, Ajay has spilled the beans on his co-actors.

Bond with co-stars

Devgn mentioned how Ranveer kept him busy by talking rubbish and Kareena had all the gossips in the world. "It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world," he told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Praising Arjun's work

In another interview, Ajay also praised Arjun Kapoor's work in the film and how he proved his mettle through his acting in the film. He also mentioned how the success of Singham Again came at the right time for Arjun in his career. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also penned a gratitude note for Shetty.

"The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that's all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he's shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing," Arjun wrote.

"Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I'd do this all over again in a heartbeat!" he added. Rohit Shetty had also revealed that Singham Again emerged as one of his fastest Rs 100 crore grossing films ever.