Singham Again seems to have given a new lease of life to Arjun Kapoor. There was never a doubt on his calibre as an actor and with films like – Ishaqzaade, 2 States and more he had totally proved his mettle. But, in the last few years, his choice of scripts and poor direction led to his massive downfall. The actor was trolled and labelled flop by many.

Arjun's rough patch

However, with the role of Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Arjun seems to have taken control over his fanbase. Rohit Shetty, in a latest interview had revealed that the Kapoor lad was going through a rough patch during the filming. "I know what he was going through when we were shooting. He was coming from a phase where his films weren't doing well and he was getting trolled. I can understand how it is with social media these days," he told News18.

"It isn't easy for any of us to deal with trolls and then perform well. But I'm happy that people have appreciated Arjun's work. Singham Again has such a big cast but people are only talking about Arjun Kapoor," he added. Mentioning how the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has given the film his all, Shetty said that the film wouldn't have worked if the audience didn't appreciate the villain.

Arjun also thanked Rohit Shetty in his gratitude post for giving him the 'perfect role' at the 'perfect time'. "The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that's all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he's shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing," he wrote in a long social media post.