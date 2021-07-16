Bhushan Kumar has been embroiled in a legal tangle. A case has been registered against the T Series honcho of allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman, said a report.

The report states that the case has been registered of the Bollywood producer and T Series managing director raping the woman on the pretext of offering her work. However, there have been no arrests so far.

ANI broke the news this morning. It tweeted, "Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police" The Mumbai Police is now expected to summon the honcho for questioning.

Bhushan Kumar's name in #metoo

Back in 2018, when the #metoo movement was at its peak and many shocking names were being exposed, Bhushan Kumar's name had also been taken. An anonymous woman had accused Bhushan Kumar of asking for sexual favours for a three-film contract with his company. Bhushan Kumar and team had then released an official statement.

The official statement

The official statement denied the allegations. It read: "I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this metoo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation. I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I'll take all such actions as I will be legally advised."

Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar

In 2020, Sonu Nigam had also warned Bhushan Kumar on social media. He had shared a video and said, "Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person. Do you remember, Marina Kanwar? I don't know why they backed out, but the media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don't mess with me".

Reacting to his claims, Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khosla had shot back in another video. Divya had accused Sonu Nigam of being thankless and selling lies against her husband.