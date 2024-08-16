Netflix is all set to be back with another banger with 'The Royals'. From the majestic sets to the glamour in every frame, the series boasts of an ensemble cast. Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are leading the royal drama which looks nothing less than a visual treat. Apart from the two of them, the series also has Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Milind Soman, Sumukhi Suresh, Dino Morea and Luke Kenny.

Social media was quick to take to the comments section and react on the trailer. While many felt this could be the next Bridgerton of India, many were not happy with some of the casting. "Everything is fine but Bhumi is the worst choice," wrote a user. "Bhoomi doesn't look royal," another user commented. "All good except for Bhumi and Nora," a social media user wrote. "bhumi?? really as royal no ways terrible choice main leads ishan bhumi," another social media user opined.

Social media reactions

"Milind Soman and Sakshi Tanwar are the only ones which are looking Royal," a comment read. "I'm sorry but Zeenat Aman n Milind Sonam are the ones who look royal," another comment read. "Puri cast A class, but Bhumi," a social media user commented. "For a moment it seemed like a jewellery ad," a person commented on the post. "Bhumi puts me off from watching it", "What the hell is this pairing Ishaan and Bhumi", "Everyone's Royal except for Bhumi and Ishan" were some more comments on the video.

However, there were many who couldn't get over the unique casting as well. Many called the absence of Ananya, Sara or Janhvi 'good riddance' and many couldn't wait for the series to start. What's your take on the Netflix series?