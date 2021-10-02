Autumn officially begins this month, which means we'll soon be pulling out of the comfortable blankets and ready to enjoy seasonal films. Even OTT platforms have returned with a new batch of films in a variety of genres such as horror, comedy, thriller, and drama for us to enjoy.

IB Times India presents the top five OTT movie releases next week:

Bhramam

Bhramam is Ravi K Chandran's next Malayalam-language black humour crime thriller film. Bhramam is based on Ayushmann Khurrana's 2018 Bollywood hit film Andhadhun.

The film follows Sam, a blind pianist, as he becomes unknowingly involved in the homicide of a great former star. As the narrative deepens and a series of odd occurrences unfold, the film's fabric is woven from wit and survival. It is full of twists and turns, with several hurdles to overcome.

On October 7, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, and Shankar Panicker in lead roles.

Justin Bieber: Our World

The highly anticipated Michael D. Ratner documentary "Justin Bieber: Our World" will be released on Amazon Prime on October 8 in more than 240 countries. The documentary is about Justin Bieber's first full concert in 3 years and his 2020 New Year's Eve performance on the Beverly Hilton's rooftop.

"This movie chronicles an intense and thrilling moment in my life as I prepare to hit the stage during this period of great uncertainty," the singer explains.

As 2020 drew to a conclusion, the small concert of 240 selected guests was streamed live. Ratner accompanied Bieber and his crew for a month before the event, and the video contains footage filmed by the singer and his wife Hailey.

Among The Stars

Take flight into space with this inspirational space documentary "Among The Stars".

With all that is occurring in the real world and space, such as SpaceX's Inspiration 4 mission, Nasa's Perseverance mission and other missions to the red planet, Disney+ Hotstar is honouring the exciting times we live in and their numerous accomplishments through this documentary

Directed by Evi Dimitropoulou, this six-part outer space adventure premieres on Oct 6 and examines the risks and potential of human spaceflight through NASA's hopeful vision.

The narrative follows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy on a mission to repair a $2 billion particle detector called an Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. But this all-access journey rapidly becomes a narrative of the wider NASA crew and their shared ambition to succeed.

It illustrates to the viewers what exists beyond the Earth.

There's Someone Inside Your House

Makani Young relocated from Hawaii to a peaceful Nebraska town to stay with her grandma and finish high school, but as graduation approaches, her classmates are terrorised by a killer wearing a life-like mask of their very own face. Makani and her buddies must find the criminal before they become victims.

This horror, thriller film is directed by Patrick Kack-Brice and is based on the 2017 novel of the same name. Starring Sydney Park, Theodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Jesse LaTourette, and Diego Josef in lead roles this movie will be released on October 6 on Netflix.

Escape the Undertaker

WWE and horror combine on Netflix in the film Escape the Undertaker. WWE is without a doubt one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world, with billions of fans worldwide.

This horror film centres on The Undertaker and takes place in his haunted house, where he uses his dark magical abilities to disrupt The New Day, the WWE's record-breaking tag team.

"I've spent my whole life researching the dark arts and have discovered several supernatural powers. However, none equal to the urn's abilities," The Undertaker adds in the trailer.

Directed by Ben Simms the film stars Mark Calaway, Ettore Ewen and Kofi Kingston in lead roles. The movie will be released on October 5 on Netflix.