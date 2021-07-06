Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have revealed their first look from Bhoot Police. The film that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, is a horror-comedy. The film would be releasing on Disney Hotstar this year.

As we are moving towards the second half of the year, some of the biggest projects are lined up for release. And Bhoot Police remains one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share his look and character from the film. Kapoor would be seen as "Chiraunji" in the project. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip." Kareena Kapoor dropped the first look of Saif Ali Khan as ghostbuster Vibhooti from the film.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice coming soon on Disney + Hotstar." Saif Ali Khan's all-black outfit and kohl smeared eyes have taken over the internet. However, not everyone seemed impressed with the look. The actor was heavily trolled for his first look.

"#SaifAliKhan is real #Bhoot. He was part of #Tandav web series which was Boycotted being against #Hindutva. He is kind of 3rd class actor who even don't deserve to be in role of Rawan in #Adipurush #BhootPolice," said one user. "Cheaper version of Johnny Depp", said another. Many also came down heavily on the actor for his previous work in web series Tandav.

Bhoot Police was earlier scheduled to release in September in theatres. But, owing to the pandemic, it would now be streamed on Disney Hotstar.