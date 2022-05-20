One of the most anticipated films of the year - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – has finally been received. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Standing in stiff competition with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, the film is predicted to be making a better box office opening than the two. Here is what might work in the film's favor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: First and foremost, what might work in the film's favor is the fact that it is the sequel to the super hit franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Fans would walk into the theatres expecting the same madness, craze, hilarious one-liner, bone-chilling moments, and full-on entertainment. Many would also be intrigued to see how Kartik Aaryan fills into the shoes of Akshay Kumar and takes it up from there.

Kartik Aaryan's theatre release: Another thing that might work in the film's favor is this being Kartik's first film released in theatre post-pandemic. Prior to this, Kartik Aryan was seen in Dhamaka which was released on an OTT platform. The dapper actor shares a massive fan following so it wouldn't be surprising to see his fans and followers eager to watch the actor on the big screen.

Foot tapping music: The songs of the film have already raked up the chartbusters. And just like the one with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan – this one too is expected to leave us with some foot tapping numbers we can listen to for years to come.

With the positive reviews coming in early and good word-of-mouth, the film is expected to tick all the boxes. And might turn out to be as big a hit as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.