Brahmastra has set box-office numbers on fire. Despite all the controversy, boycott trends and negative publicity around the film, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has managed to turn things around. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 200 crore worldwide. Trade experts and box office analysts are expecting the film to touch Rs 250 cr nett in the coming weeks.

Brahmastra BO report

Brahmastra has already surpassed the BO Day 1 records of many big-budget films released this year. The Ayan Mukerji's astraverse has beat some of the most talked about and critically acclaimed movies of the recent times. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva collected ₹ 31.5 cr - ₹ 32.5 cr on the opening day. It went on to garner ₹ 37.5 cr - ₹ 38.5 cr on Day 2. The film amassed a massive ₹41-42 crore on day 3 taking the total to Rs 110 cr in India.

Brahmastra beats others in the BO race

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is expected to win her many awards this year, had made a box office number of Rs 10.50 crore on Day 1. One of the biggest hits of the recent times, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi's Day 1 BO collection has also been surpassed by Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. The cop universe film starring Akshay Kumar had garnered Rs 26.29 cr on Day 1.

Another biggest hits of the year was Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy had made a business of Rs 14.11 cr on Day 1, which is nowhere near to the BO Day 1 figures set by Brahmastra.

Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr Gangubai K - 2.48 cr RRR - 8.64 cr KGF 2 - 11.95 cr (2/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

Even when it comes to the PVR race specifically, Brahmastra has managed to give a fierce competition to films like RRR and KGF chapter 2. While RRR made a whopping Rs 8.64 cr on Day 1 at PVR, Alia Bhatt's latest release made Rs 8.18 cr nett on Day 1 at PVR. KGF 2 is said to have made Rs 11.95 cr on Day 1 at PVR which is just a little ahead of the Brahmastra BO figures.